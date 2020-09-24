Ethiopia: Bureau Unveils Malaria Case Escalating in Gambela

24 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Lakachew Atinafu

ADDIS ABABA- Gambela State Health Bureau announced that following the rainy season that ushered favorable condition for the reproduction of misquotes people are being infected with the disease of Malaria.

According to Kehan Lok State Health Bureau Head, the end of the rainy season eases the reproduction of mosquitos due to favorable weather conditions so that new cases of malaria are being confirmed at ascending rate in the State of Gambela.

Indicating that the affection has not reached the label outbreak he said adding that however, the ever-increasing of new cases has provoked fear to anticipate possible risks if the situation goes with similar momentum.

The head said that the state has been striving to avert and thwart the spread of the disease in collaboration with the federal government and various NGOs having undergone the work of chemical spraying on the preferred rural areas before the termination of the rainy season.

Besides, 250,000-bed nets have been distributed to the whole Wordas of the state in cooperation with the Ministry of Health (MoH)

According to the head having realized modern disposal and handling of wastes is Key component to prevent the further expansion; platforms have also been adjusted to sensitize the public deploying professionals in charge of raising awareness on the disposal of wastes as principal preventive measures.

As to the press statement of the bureau, over 30,000 people have been displaced from their residence due to the concurrent flooding disaster. For this reason, the state placed high priority to avert possible risk of infection among vulnerable societies through works of chemical spraying, distribution of bed nets, and affording medical facilities partnering with the state's Disaster Prevention and Food Security Bureau.

