Malawi: Karonga Central By-Election Hopeful Appointed Nrwb Board Member

24 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

President dent Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Florence Nthakomwa, independent candidate for the November 10 by-election in Karonga Central Constituency, as board member of the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

Nthakomwa boycotted UTM party primaries and resolved to go solo citing unfairness on the part of the district committee in the way they handled the whole process.

According to her, the committee already had her rival, Frank Mwenifumbo, who they wanted to win "against laws of natural disasters."

In the board, among others, there is also politician James Munthali, as chairperson and four others including Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku.

Chakwera made the parastatal board appointments after public outcry that he was taking too long.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.