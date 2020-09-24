Malawi: Karonga Central By-Election Hopeful Appointed Nrwb Board Member

President dent Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Florence Nthakomwa, independent candidate for the November 10 by-election in Karonga Central Constituency, as board member of the Northern Region Water Board (NRWB).

Nthakomwa boycotted UTM party primaries and resolved to go solo citing unfairness on the part of the district committee in the way they handled the whole process.

According to her, the committee already had her rival, Frank Mwenifumbo, who they wanted to win "against laws of natural disasters."

In the board, among others, there is also politician James Munthali, as chairperson and four others including Traditional Authority Mwenemisuku.

Chakwera made the parastatal board appointments after public outcry that he was taking too long.

