Morocco: Hage Geingob - Namibia Continues Supporting Western Sahara Right to Self-Determination and Freedom

24 September 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York (United Nations) — The President of the Republic of Namibia, H.E. Dr. Hage Geingob, expressed his country's continued support to the freedom of Western Sahara from Moroccan occupation, in his speech yesterday before the 75th UN General Assembly.

"The 17 interconnected Sustainable Development Goals and their promise to leave no one behind by 2030, ring hollow for the peoples of Palestine and Western Sahara, who still remain under occupation. They are left behind," Dr. Geingob regretted.

"As a nation that has experienced the outpouring of international solidarity during the dark days of our struggle for independence, we wish to express our continued support for the right to self-determination and freedom of the peoples of Palestine and of Western Sahara," he further stressed.

He also expressed " hope that the search for the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Western Sahara will be concluded very soon," in reference to the UN Secretary General failure so far to appoint a new Special Envoy after the resignation from the post of President Horst Kohler last May 2019. (SPS)

