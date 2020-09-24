Western Sahara: President Masisi to General Assembly - UN Must Achieve Total Decolonisation and Self-Determination of All Peoples

New York (United Nations) — The President of Botswana, H.E. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, stressed on the need to achieve "decolonisation and self-determination to all peoples", in his speech before the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the UN, held last Monday.

President Masisi expressed appreciation to the current and past generations who contributed towards making the United Nations the universal and representative multilateral body it has become, stressing the need for states to continue working together, to defeat not only the current Covid-19 pandemic, but all other tribulations confronting humanity today.

On this vein, he voiced regret that protracted armed conflicts continue to ravage some parts of the world, stressing that "total decolonization and self-determination of all peoples" should remain high on the UN agenda.

He also regretted the growing retreat from multilateralism, emphasizing that it is vital that the UN be fit for purpose. (SPS)

