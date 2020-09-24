Western Sahara: President Masisi to General Assembly - UN Must Achieve Total Decolonisation and Self-Determination of All Peoples

24 September 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

New York (United Nations) — The President of Botswana, H.E. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, stressed on the need to achieve "decolonisation and self-determination to all peoples", in his speech before the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the UN, held last Monday.

President Masisi expressed appreciation to the current and past generations who contributed towards making the United Nations the universal and representative multilateral body it has become, stressing the need for states to continue working together, to defeat not only the current Covid-19 pandemic, but all other tribulations confronting humanity today.

On this vein, he voiced regret that protracted armed conflicts continue to ravage some parts of the world, stressing that "total decolonization and self-determination of all peoples" should remain high on the UN agenda.

He also regretted the growing retreat from multilateralism, emphasizing that it is vital that the UN be fit for purpose. (SPS)

090/500/60

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.