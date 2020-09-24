Ethiopia: Sudanese Investors Arrive in Gondar to Explore Opportunities in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) A 22-person-investor delegation is visiting the historical city Gondar with a view to particularly invest in tourism and industry.

The delegation was warmly received upon its arrival in Gondar city.

According to Ethiopia's Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro the delegation will as its first destination visit tourist destinations in Amhara Regional State.

The ambassador said that Sudanese investors have shown keen interest in investing in tourism, especially after the construction of the projects under the "Dine for Nation" initiative.

Yibeltal stated that the delegation has plans to visit Oromia, Afar, and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regional states to engage in investment.

The delegation will visit the Semien Mountains of the Amhara State, it was learned.