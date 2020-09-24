Ethiopia: Sudanese Investors Arrive in Gondar to Explore Opportunities in Ethiopia

24 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) A 22-person-investor delegation is visiting the historical city Gondar with a view to particularly invest in tourism and industry.

The delegation was warmly received upon its arrival in Gondar city.

According to Ethiopia's Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro the delegation will as its first destination visit tourist destinations in Amhara Regional State.

The ambassador said that Sudanese investors have shown keen interest in investing in tourism, especially after the construction of the projects under the "Dine for Nation" initiative.

Yibeltal stated that the delegation has plans to visit Oromia, Afar, and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regional states to engage in investment.

The delegation will visit the Semien Mountains of the Amhara State, it was learned.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.