Ethiopia: The New Year, the Beginning of Aspiring Big

It is a New Year in Ethiopia. Ethiopia is the only country that celebrates New Year or Enkutatash on September 11 in common years and 12 on leap years. The country celebrates its New Year with splendid scenarios supported by its diverse natural endowments. The landscape becomes more adorable and covered with diversified vegetation grown following the high rainfall while Ethiopia marks New Year annually. The Ethiopian calendar is interrelated with the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, which follows its ancient calendar guidelines and beliefs. The year starts on 11th September in the Gregorian calendar or on the 12th in (Gregorian) Leap Years. As September comes in Ethiopia, one can observe that the rainfall decreases, sunlight increases, flowers bloom, and the season becomes brighter than the Ethiopian rainy season Kiremit (summer).

A New Year is a holiday that brings people to come together and enjoy the holiday, renew relationships, promote togetherness as well as motivate themselves towards further accomplishment in life.

As the year changed, everyone adds one year in his/her age. Therefore, it requires thinking deeply, reviewing the past year's performance, and putting plans for the New Year. Everyone wants to have a tangible contribution to life. Those who put their contribution to life are successful because they accomplished their dream.

Dreamless people might be unsuccessful compared to those who dream and act. Everyone designs new plans at the New Year to accomplish it better than the past one. However, some people forget what they planned during the New Year and sim jump from the New Year to the future New Year without any outstanding achievement. Thus, dreams, plans, and actions should go parallel to witness success. Leading a dreamless life might be boring. Beyond this, reading the psychology books and biography of successful individuals is also a plus in reforming someone's life to a better tomorrow.

Currently, the advancement of technology has brought a meaningful change in promoting the current generation to the ladder of success. Those who engaged in every profession are utilizing technologies to display their innate talent. It is important to remind that success or greatness cannot be gained only by hailing from a prominent family. Greatness (triumph) is to contribute something valuable to yourself, your family, and your country by showing your tangible effort. We are witnessing individuals that become a hero from zero.

You have 365 days that you could use to change or damage yourself. Plan to do something and act properly.

Usually, people plan to start a new project, education, different skill training, among others by the New Year. However, they retreat from the new task after beginning it. It is obvious that there might be different obstacles to accomplish our plan but never forget that there is no success without trial and error. A person could not face failure without trial. Most of the time some people without showing any activities tend to repeatedly speak that there is no change. It is proper to remember that searching for all possible ways and knocking every door is better than being hopeless.

Never wait for God's miracle to change adversaries into anniversaries without any activity. Economists said that supply is limited while demand is unlimited. Therefore, the growing world population still wants something from you since there is a limited supply. If you are healthy and capable of doing something do it now. It is time to work. Use your time to manage your life and deliver something special to the growing world population.

If you have time, others have resources, knowledge, among others, which can create change when accumulated together. Join your hands with your family, friends, and citizens of your country and even people across the world to be more successful.

Always remember there is someone who waits for something from you. You are born and grown. People around you expect you to become self-reliant and shoulder responsibilities appropriately.

Never miss your perfect time, never count your past failures and regret today. Stand to walk on the other side and different perspectives. Plan, act, and start to change yourself and your country to celebrate the next New Year with great success. Instead of continue complaining, it is better to make the country peaceful and prosperous though changing complaints into compassion.

Experts recommended that before putting your plan into action you have to fulfill three steps. The first is setting priorities. That means to decide which goals you want to act on first and make a list of what steps you need to take. Then carry them out. Second, review your progress. Take a look at where you are to see yourself if you are on the right track to meet your goals. Finally, adjust your plan if you need to. If you are not on the track to meet your goals, adjust your plan.

Happy Ethiopian New Year, 2013 Ethiopian Calendar (E.C).