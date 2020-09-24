Ethiopia: Flood Displaces 144,000 Persons, Causes Over 5 Billion Birr Damage in State

24 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA- (ENA) Unprecedented flood caused by the overflow of Awash River has displaced more than 144,000 persons and caused over 5 billion Birr damage in Afar Regional State.

Afar Regional State Disaster Prevention and Food Security Bureau Head, Mohammed Hussein told ENA that a total of 240,000 persons have been affected by the flood.

The regional state needs 350 million Birr to provide relief aid and rehabilitate the displaced persons, he added.

The overflow of Kesem, Tendaho, and Koka dams on Awash River were the cause of displacement of more than 144,000 citizens.

Besides, crops on 41,000 hectares of land, and 18,000 hectares readied for planting were damaged.

Moreover, the flood demolished 105 schools, 200 rural roads, 6 bridges, and killed over 21,000 domestic animals.

"Even if the regional and federal governments as well as different organizations have been supporting the displaced persons surrounded by water, the assistance provided is still insufficient," Mohammed underlined.

Noting that the region has been affected by desert locust invasion and COVID-19, he further pointed out the lack of medicine, potable water and shelter.

Although 350 million Birr is needed to deliver humanitarian assistance and rehabilitate the displaced, only 100 million Birr has so far been collected, it was learned. The head called on the government and relevant stakeholders to extend sustained support to solve the flood related problems.

