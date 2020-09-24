Nigeria: Ndidi May Be Out for Three Months - Leicester City Coach

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi may be out for as much as three months.

Speaking after the Foxes' 2-0 League Cup third-round defeat by Arsenal, Rodgers told the media that the Nigeria international sustained the injury during the 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers said should Nididi require surgery for this latest injury, then a long spell is inevitable.

"We're just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks. It's an abductor which may have come off the bone," Rodgers told the club's website.

"It's quite a nasty injury, so we're waiting to see if he needs an operation or not. If it's an operation, then he'll be at least 12 weeks."

Ndidi played as a centre-back in the Foxes' opening Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion and Burnley due to the unavailability of Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, and Filip Benkovic.

Though Ndidi played well in the position, it has seen him aggravate a previous injury.

Presently topping the table with back-to-back wins in their first two Premier League games, Leicester City will definitely miss the absence of Ndidi, who has been quite colossal for the Foxes, week after week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Ndidi has already told the Super Eagles coach and the NFF he should be unavailable for the upcoming friendly games between Nigeria and Tunisia as well as against Cote d'Ivoire in Austria.

It is also looking unlikely that Ndidi would be back in time for the AFCON home and away ties against Sierra Leone in November either.