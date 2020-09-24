Kenya: Star-Studded Cast for Kip Keino Classic Raises Expectations

I dare say, we are almost there. I am talking about the Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi's leg of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

We are headed into the final week ahead of the historic showpiece and things are shaping up well.

Yes! The Nyayo National Stadium is ready to host the prestigious event, thanks to the President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary, Joe Okudo.

Of course, there are bound to be a few hiccups but that is normal, especially when you are organising a huge event like this.

But as they say, a successful athletics event is determined by the calibre of runners it attracts and, yes, the list for the Kip Keino Classic reads like the "who is who" is global athletics circles.

Locally, world and Olympic 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto leads the way and his showdown with Moroccan arch-rival Soufiane El Bakkali in the October 3 event will be one of the several match-ups that will be keenly followed.

Kipruto leads a star-studded Kenyan cast of athletes for the water jump event, others including Abraham Kibiwott, Leonard Bett, Geoffrey Kipkemboi, Wilberforce Kones and Lawrence Kipsang.

World and Commonwealth Games' 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri is also in the mix and has fast-rising Burundian Francine Niyonsaba to contend with, besides fellow Kenyans Sheila Chepkirui, World Under-20 Championships 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, world 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Tirop, Margaret Kipkemboi, Gloria Kite and Eva Cherono.

World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, who has been in fine form in the shortened Diamond League circuit, takes on Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia and Akbache Mounir of France.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Athletics Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

World Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto faces a stern test in the 5,000m as he competes against Ethiopian quartet of world champion Edris Muktar, Telahun Haile, Solomon Barega and Hagos Gebrhiwet.

World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Cellihine Chespol has been entered for the steeplechase event, where she takes on Australia's Gregson Genevieve and Ireland's Michele Finn.

Others in the race are Mercy Chepkurui, Fancy Cherono, Norah Jeruto and Rosefline Chepng'etich.

Africa senior 1,500m champion Winny Chebet faces off against Ethiopian duo of Emabaye Axumawit and Dawit Seyaum in the event with former Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Mercy Cherono making a welcome return to the track after a long hiatus.

I can't just wait. See you at Nyayo National Stadium on October 3!