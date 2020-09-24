Tanzania: Join Forces to End Malnutrition in Region, RC Appeals

24 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DODOMA Regional Commissioner (RC) Dr Binilith Mahenge has called for increased awareness on nutrition and urged local authorities, nutrition officers and the general public to join forces to end malnutrition in the area.

Malnutrition remains relatively higher among children below five years in Dodoma, according to government records with the national average standing at 34 per cent in the latest survey.

In his speech that was delivered by Mpwapwa District Commissioner (DC) Jabir Shekimweri, the RC said malnutrition is one of the major reasons for maternal and infant mortalities in the area, adding : "The delegates met here to review the performance for advancing nutrition contract between July 2019 and June 2020."

He said it was high time that all join hands to realise the goal of malnutrition-free Dodoma, warning "without necessary actions children will remain at greater risk in the region."

Elaborating, he said there was a need to have the best dietary practices and proper diet plan to improve immunity in the area.

Earlier, Dodoma Region Health Officer, Ms Harriet Carin noted that the nutrition reinforcement contract between the local authorities and regional administration tasks also public leaders to raise awareness and push for best and complete diet especially among children and expectant mothers.

"It is rare that this problem is publicly being mentioned as a main cause for fatality. It is also indisputable fact that poor nutrition also results into child stunting and subsequently poor academic performance," she elaborated.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggests that malnutrition accounts for one-third of mortality among children below the age of five globally.

Experts believe traditional foods are rich immune boosters in contrast to junk food.

In 2018, the government survey found 37.2 per cent of children below five years in Dodoma had stunting, 3.7 per cent had wasting and 17.8 per cent were found with a record high of underweight.

Authorities in Dodoma maintained that the region continue to provide folic acid to expecting mothers as well as provision of nutrition education in accordance with the ministry of health guidelines.

During the financial year 2019/20 the region allocated 543.3mil/- in which 53 per cent or 288.1mil/- was spent to improve the health of a mother and child.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.