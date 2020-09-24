Tanzania: Ensure All Medical Machines Are Functioning, Rmos Tasked

24 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

REGIONAL Medical Officers (RMOs) have been advised to make sure that machines and medical equipment distributed to various hospitals are properly functioning and ease medics' work.

The piece of advice was given recently by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government in charge of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, while in Kongwa District to inspect a hospital infrastructure, currently being implemented under the project dubbed (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

During her tour, Dr Gwajima noted that the washing machine at Mlali Health Centre in the district immediately stopped functioning when it was brought at the facility last year. "You requested the government to bring this machine but unfortunately it is not working, therefore, if it does not work in the next seven days, we will take it to another medical facility that is ready to use it," she said.

The deputy PS said that medical officials should complain when equipment is not functioning well, and wondered why some just keep quiet and fail to report on such errors.

However, Dr Gwajima asked the Council Health Management Team (CHMT) in Kongwa district to avoid negligence, adding that they should discharge their duties efficiently and professionally in their stations.

She equally directed the supervisory committees within the district to make thorough follow ups and inspections to see into it that officials within medical facilities are performing their duties as stipulated.

While commenting, the Mlali Health Centre acting Medical Officer, Dr Alanus Bagambabyaki said that although people learn through mistakes, they should not repeat them, adding: "On behalf of my colleagues, I want to assure you that we will work on all the directives and as well as improve efficiency."

Read the original article on Daily News.

