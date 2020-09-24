Tanzania: Facilitate Recycling of Scrap Metal, Nemc Tells District Councils

DISTRICT councils should facilitate scrap metal businesses because traders, councils and industries are the beneficiaries, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) Director General, Samuel Gwamaka appealed in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Lawful but organised scrap metal, Dr Gwamaka said, would mint money for enterprising traders, boost revenue for district councils and guarantee raw materials for local industries.

"Lawful scrap mental business will flourish by facilitation of keen district councils. A robust scrap metal business means more revenue to councils and traders.

But such robust business means steady supply of raw materials to our industries," he said, adding that some industries had been dependent on imports for a long time.

Recycling scrap metal would be the right step in supporting the national industrialisation agenda championed by the government led by President John Magufuli, he said.

Dr Gwamaka said if scrap metal trade is keenly overseen by councils, industries will be spared of headaches of importing raw materials and production will also increase steadily for the good of the nation.

"I appeal to councils to take keen interest in recycling solid waste and put in place elaborate systems for collection of garbage. Garbage should be separated where it is generated for the benefit of everyone. This is what the law says; this is the task of councils," he explained.

He explained that if councils assumed their role, scrap metal will be a blessing to the three parties, and unscrupulous traders who buy metal from vandals will be tamed by the law.

"Criminals vandalising installations and those buying illegal scrap metal from vandals, are risking very heavy punishment under the law," he cautioned. He said criminals vandalised bridges, electricity cables and water supply infrastructure.