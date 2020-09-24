Sudan: 'Nuba Activist Beaten By GIS Officers in South Kordofan'

24 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Jubeiha — A Nuba activist has been injured, allegedly by members of the General Intelligence Service (GIS)* in Abu Jubeiha, South Kordofan, on Wednesday.

Hozeifa Shankeran, a leading member of the Comprehensive Peace Forces Association, was reportedly severely beaten when officers of the GIS prevented a political seminar from being held in the town, under the pretext that the organisers had not obtained approval.

El Sheikh Mohamedein, member of the Comprehensive Peace Forces Association, told Radio Dabanga that the Association were preparing the launch of a political seminar on Freedom Square in Abu Jubeiha yesterday, when a GIS force in six vehicles prevented them.

"They ordered us to stop the forum, saying we did not have a permit. We explained to them that we had notified the Abu Jubeiha locality director and the representative of the security committee at the seminar, but they insisted that we need the approval form the commander of the Abu Jubeiha military garrison," he reported.

"When they wanted to detain us, Hozeifa Shankeran, who is a leading member of the Association, intervened. He was severely beaten."

The Comprehensive Peace Forces Association condemned the action, describing it as an infringement and suppression of freedoms.

* In late July last year, Sudan's infamous National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) was reformed, its competences adjusted, and its name was changed to General Intelligence Service (GIS). Before July, the holding of gatherings, be it conferences, workshops, or demonstrations, were to be approved by NISS officers, who tended to refuse to issue a permit, often at the last moment. Reportedly, security officers and members of the Military Intelligence in South Kordofan continue the old practices of the NISS in the state.

