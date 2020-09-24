Gambia: Govt Revokes Scale Down of Public Service Staff

24 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The government in memo seen by The Point has revoked the scaling down of public service staff in the country, thus urging them to resume work by 28 September 2020.

"I write to inform you that the decision to scale down public offices as contained in our previous circular dated March 24, 2020 has now been revoked. In this regard, you are hereby requested to ask your staff to return to work with effective from September 28, 2020," a document states.

The document further called for the need to put in all safety precautionary measure, with adherence to all health guidelines including facemasks wearing.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.