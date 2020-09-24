Gambia: Govt Revokes Scale Down of Public Service Staff

The government in memo seen by The Point has revoked the scaling down of public service staff in the country, thus urging them to resume work by 28 September 2020.

"I write to inform you that the decision to scale down public offices as contained in our previous circular dated March 24, 2020 has now been revoked. In this regard, you are hereby requested to ask your staff to return to work with effective from September 28, 2020," a document states.

The document further called for the need to put in all safety precautionary measure, with adherence to all health guidelines including facemasks wearing.