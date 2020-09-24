Kenya: Musa Otieno Named Ambassador for Betlion Street Football Programme

24 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars captain and assistant coach Musa Otieno has been named the ambassador for BetLion's new social responsibility activity that aims to develop sports at the grassroots dubbed BetLion Streets.

The campaign will involve them travelling to different locations and awarding a local team in that area with brand new BetLion kit and different training equipment, to help facilitate the team when training for local games and tournaments in addition to developing their personal skills.

"We have always made a commitment to developing sport in the regions we operate in, the commencement of this ambitious program is a testament to that promise. We selected Musa Otieno to lead this programme as he embodies the characteristics anyone who wants to be a career sports person should follow," BetLion Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said.

Otieno, who has a force to reckon with in the country as far as football matters are concerned, welcomed the move.

"I am excited to partner with BetLion on this programme. It's such programmes with the objectives of not only developing one's technical skill, but also interpersonal skills that creates the right mix for sportspersons," Otieno stated.

BetLion said they hope to run a rewarding programme that will see more persons take up sports as a fulltime career.

