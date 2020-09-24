Kenya: MOH Reports 141 Covid-19 Cases, 5 Fatalities Raising Death Toll to 669

24 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 141 new COVID-19 cases from 3,307 samples tested within 24 hours, raising total number of registered cases to 37,489.

The country's positivity rate stood at 4.3 per cent, with the ministry reporting an average of below five per cent in recent weeks.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said all the cases are Kenyans except seven foreigners. She said 103 of those who tested positive are males while 38 are females.

The cases were distributed across the counties of Trans Nzoia (28), Nakuru (24), Nairobi (14), Mombasa (14), Kiambu (9), Migori (8), Kisumu (6), Kajiado (6), Uasin Gishu (5), Narok (5), Kitui (5), Turkana (5), Bungoma (2), Homa Bay (2), West Pokot (2), Machakos (2), Muranga (1), Nandi (1), Vihiga (1), Meru(1) and Busia (1)

The country's death toll rose to 669 after five more patients succumbed to the virus.

Mwangangi said 81 patients recovered from the disease raising the total number of recoveries to 24,334.

