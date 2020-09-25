South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 667 049 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 667 049 with 1 861 cases identified.
Province
Total cases for 24 September 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
88568
13,3
Free State
45353
6,8
Gauteng
218420
32,7
KwaZulu-Natal
118350
17,7
Limpopo
15003
2,2
Mpumalanga
26842
4,0
North West
28688
4,3
Northern Cape
15745
2,4
Western Cape
110080
16,5
Unknown
0,0
Total
667049
100,0
The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 102 162 with 18 405 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
2 326 163
57%
9 593
52%
PUBLIC
1 775 999
43%
8 812
48%
Total
4 102 162
18 405
Total Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report 77 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 58 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 283.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.
Our recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
3093
84108
1367
Free State
838
29778
14737
Gauteng
4153
193991
20276
KwaZulu-Natal
2612
108966
6772
Limpopo
384
13952
667
Mpumalanga
509
25338
995
North West
350
24526
3812
Northern Cape
189
12615
2941
Western Cape
4155
102642
3283
National
16283
595916
54850