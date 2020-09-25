South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 667 049 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 667 049 with 1 861 cases identified.

Province

Total cases for 24 September 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

88568

13,3

Free State

45353

6,8

Gauteng

218420

32,7

KwaZulu-Natal

118350

17,7

Limpopo

15003

2,2

Mpumalanga

26842

4,0

North West

28688

4,3

Northern Cape

15745

2,4

Western Cape

110080

16,5

Unknown

0,0

Total

667049

100,0

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 102 162 with 18 405 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

2 326 163

57%

9 593

52%

PUBLIC

1 775 999

43%

8 812

48%

Total

4 102 162

18 405

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 77 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Eastern Cape 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 58 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16 283.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 595 916 which translates to a recovery rate of 89,3%

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

3093

84108

1367

Free State

838

29778

14737

Gauteng

4153

193991

20276

KwaZulu-Natal

2612

108966

6772

Limpopo

13952

667

Mpumalanga

509

25338

995

North West

350

24526

3812

Northern Cape

189

12615

2941

Western Cape

4155

102642

3283

National

16283

595916

54850