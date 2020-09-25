Kenya: FKF Wants Ministry to Allow Football Resumption

24 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has officially requested the Ministry of Sports to allow for the resumption of football activities in the country.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno confirmed to Nation Sport that the federation has officially written to the Ministry over the matter.

"Kenya has a friendly match against Zambia lined up in Nairobi next month and we need to prepare. We have requested the Ministry to allow us convene the team and start preparations in good time," Otieno said.

"Gor Mahia too has continental assignments coming up, we need to clear the domestic Cup backlog, promotion and relegation playoffs need to be played and eventually the leagus have to resume."

"We have written to the Ministry asking them to allow us resume these football activities. We will observe all the laid down protocols and we have made that known to them," he added.

FKF had already written to some clubs abroad requesting them to release Kenyan internationals as they continue plans for the friendly against Zambia in October and the two-legged qualifier against Comoros in November.

Among the fresh faces expected in camp is Barnsley left-back Clarke Oduor.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

