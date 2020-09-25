Kenyan Runner Banned for Violating Anti-Doping Rules

Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Kenyan long distance runner, Patrick Siele for three years and six months for violating World Athletics anti-doping rules.

AIU indicated that Siele, who finished sixth at Shanghai International Marathon, China on November 17 last year, evaded, refused and failed to submit to sample collection in December last year in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

AIU indicated that the 23-year old Kenyan silver label long distance runner was notified by Doping Control Officers (DCO) that he had been selected for doping control and was required to provide a sample.

Following notification, the athlete was asked to join a group of fellow athletes, who had similarly been selected for doping control, in order to complete the formal written notification procedures.

"While waiting to complete the written notification process in the presence of DCO, the athlete ran away from the camp," noted AIU in their ruling. "When one of the DCOs saw the athlete attempting to leave, he followed the athlete out of the building and it was clear that he was running away from testing."

AIU said that an independent witness also confirmed that he had seen the athlete hurdling over a fence to escape from the compound. "DCO returned to the room where the athlete had earlier been notified for doping control and a female athlete there confirmed the athlete to be Siele,"said AIU.

On March 9, this year, AIU indicated that it wrote to the athlete requesting for his explanation for evading sample collection on December 18, last year at a training camp in Kapsabet, Kenya, pursuant to Rule 2.3 Anti-Doping Rules (ADR).

"On March 16, 2020, the AIU received a letter with the athlete admitting to have evaded the sample collection on the said date," explained AIU, who then issued a notice of charge against the athlete.

On the basis that the athlete admitted to committing the Anti-Doping Rule Violation, he will be banned for three years and six months ending on September 15, 2023.

The suspension of Siele, who finished 12th at Venloop Half Marathon in the Netherlands and ninth at Cardiff Half Marathon in Great Britain last year, comes three weeks after another Kenya's long distance runner Philip Kangogo was handed a two-year ban for failing a doping test last year.

Siele and Kangogo join the long list of Kenyan athletes who have been banned for a period ranging from two years to eight years for violating the whereabouts rule or taking prohibited substances this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was handed a four-year ban in April this year for whereabouts failures and tampering and three-time world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop also suffered the same fate.

Mercy Kibarus got an eight years ban from September 2019 for presence of a prohibited substance as long distance runners Kenneth Kipkemoi and Alex Oliotiptip got two years each for substance abuse and whereabouts failure respectively.

Others who have been handed four years ban each are Mikel Kiprotich Mutai, Vincent Kipsegechi Yator and Peter Kwemoi after taking prohibited substances.

There are cases still pending this year including that of 2017 World 1,500m champion Elijah Manang'oi, former London Marathon winner Daniel Wanjiru, 2014 World Under-20 800m champion Alfred Kipketer, and James Kibet.