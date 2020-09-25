Kenya: Players Swing Back in Action With Six Tourneys Lined Up

24 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Leading amateur golfers in the country are back at their respective clubs this weekend, for local events following last weekend's Kenya Amateur Match Play golf championship at Vet Lab Sports Club course.

And six club tournaments are lined-up this weekend as the golfing season picks up following the recent instruction by the Kenya Golf Union for clubs to resume staging their events.

Of this weekend's tournaments, the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels at the lush Thika Sports Club course definitely qualifies as the weekend's highlight particularly with a huge field of over 250 golfers drawn.

The course at Thika Sports Club is currently playing very well with well-manicured fairways and well managed roughs.

At the moment the course boasts of 13 new Greens, the latest being green number three and 17.

The continued maintenance of the course over the Covid season and the continuous irrigation have made it play at its best condition in a very long time. It will be interesting, therefore, to see how players score on those particular holes.

Being a stableford event, middle and high handicap players are obviously expected to dominate.

However, even the low handicap golfers such as Edwin Kiarie, fresh from the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, junior golfer Dennis Gakuo, Anthony Mwaura, David Matano, David Karuma, Patrick Gakuo, Ndiga Kithae, and Paul Nduati are capable of bringing high scores.

The event will be held in strict adherence to the Health Ministry Guidelines on Covid-19 measures, meaning there will be no prize giving ceremony, while the services of caddies are also not yet allowed.

Vet Lab will host the September Pendant and October Monthly Mug sponsored by Pat Odima and Nelson Nyoike, while Thika Greens Golf Resort will be the venue for the Friends of Captain Golf Day that has attracted a host of sponsors including Kamp Agency, Mugumo Farm, Eagle Africa, Kasarani Hearing Centre, Decko Africa and Mega Wines.

Ndumberi Golf Club fraternity goes to Machakos to join host members for the "Ndumberi Golf Day" which is aimed and creating a close relationship between golfers of the two clubs.

Leading the Ndumberi golfers will be the club's captain Michael Karanga, a frequent visitor at Machakos Golf Club.

Nanyuki Sports Club will stage the June Monthly Mug and the club championship qualifying round, while the nine hole Eldoret Golf Club will host the Eldoret Oncology Golf day.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.