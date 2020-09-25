Kenya: Players Swing Back in Action With Six Tourneys Lined Up

Leading amateur golfers in the country are back at their respective clubs this weekend, for local events following last weekend's Kenya Amateur Match Play golf championship at Vet Lab Sports Club course.

And six club tournaments are lined-up this weekend as the golfing season picks up following the recent instruction by the Kenya Golf Union for clubs to resume staging their events.

Of this weekend's tournaments, the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels at the lush Thika Sports Club course definitely qualifies as the weekend's highlight particularly with a huge field of over 250 golfers drawn.

The course at Thika Sports Club is currently playing very well with well-manicured fairways and well managed roughs.

At the moment the course boasts of 13 new Greens, the latest being green number three and 17.

The continued maintenance of the course over the Covid season and the continuous irrigation have made it play at its best condition in a very long time. It will be interesting, therefore, to see how players score on those particular holes.

Being a stableford event, middle and high handicap players are obviously expected to dominate.

However, even the low handicap golfers such as Edwin Kiarie, fresh from the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship, junior golfer Dennis Gakuo, Anthony Mwaura, David Matano, David Karuma, Patrick Gakuo, Ndiga Kithae, and Paul Nduati are capable of bringing high scores.

The event will be held in strict adherence to the Health Ministry Guidelines on Covid-19 measures, meaning there will be no prize giving ceremony, while the services of caddies are also not yet allowed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vet Lab will host the September Pendant and October Monthly Mug sponsored by Pat Odima and Nelson Nyoike, while Thika Greens Golf Resort will be the venue for the Friends of Captain Golf Day that has attracted a host of sponsors including Kamp Agency, Mugumo Farm, Eagle Africa, Kasarani Hearing Centre, Decko Africa and Mega Wines.

Ndumberi Golf Club fraternity goes to Machakos to join host members for the "Ndumberi Golf Day" which is aimed and creating a close relationship between golfers of the two clubs.

Leading the Ndumberi golfers will be the club's captain Michael Karanga, a frequent visitor at Machakos Golf Club.

Nanyuki Sports Club will stage the June Monthly Mug and the club championship qualifying round, while the nine hole Eldoret Golf Club will host the Eldoret Oncology Golf day.