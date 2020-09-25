Kenya: Handball International Calls for Formation of Second-Tier League

Back-to-back men's Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) National League top scorer, Nicholas Ireri, has challenged the federation to introduce a second tier competition to make the sport more competitive.

Ireri, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) pivot player, said with only one league at their disposal, there is little the league can offer.

Ireri(122), Paul Ondara (110) and Martin Nguli (102), both of Black Mamba, emerged top scorers in that order last season.

"There is nothing to look forward to at the start of every new season. The league could be competitive if there could be a promotion or demotion. But with the current arrangement, it is just like any other event. The competition is left to only three or two teams.

The league would be more interesting if there was also a winning prize at the end of the season. Something to fight for, besides the bragging rights," said Ireri.

KDF, National Cereals and Produce Board, and Black Mamba have been exchanging titles in the 26- team league.

The 33-year-old said he will take a stab at the national team after he was overlooked during the Olympics qualifier early this year in Tunisia.

The former Kangaru Secondary School player said he still has alot to offer in as far as national team assignments are concerned.

"I still have five more years to play. I have been a regular player in the national team since i made my debut in 2015. I didn't make the cut in January and I'm ready to make a comeback ahead of the next assignment. I'm doing my individual training and I can only get better," said Ireri.

Kenya is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Zone Two and Three qualifiers next year.

Ireri, who joined the Defence Forces in 2008 before being drafted in the team in 2011, said they are keen to reclaim the KHF title that has remained elusive for the last two seasons.

"For the passed two seasons, players attached to KDF have been away on official duties and on many occasions we have been made to do with the players we have and it has not been easy. However, we hope the new season will bring good tidings thanks to the new players that we have brought on board," explained Ireri.