Kenya: Harambee Stars Legend Lands Ambassadorial Role

24 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Former Harambee Stars skipper Musa "Otero" Otieno has signed a partnership deal with gaming firm BetLion to develop grassroots football.

Otieno, who turned out for, among others, Kenya Breweries FC (now Tusker FC) and AFC Leopards before turning professional at Cape Town Santos, also had a stint as Harambee Stars' assistant coach.

Otieno has been selected to be BetLion's social responsibility programme's ambassador after the gaming platform unveiled their plans to develop sports at the grassroots under the "BetLion Streets" programme.

The campaign will involve the gaming company's ambassadors travelling to different locations and awarding a local team in that area with brand new BetLion kit and training equipment in addition to developing their personal skills.

"We have always made a commitment to developing sport in the regions we operate in, the commencement of this ambitious program is a testament to that promise.

"We selected Musa Otieno to lead this programme as he embodies the characteristics anyone who wants to be a career sports person should follow," BetLion's Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said on Thursday.

Otieno said the programme falls in line with what he's been doing, nurturing youth talent.

"I am excited to partner with BetLion in this programme. It's such programmes with the objectives of not only developing one's technical skill, but also interpersonal skills that creates the right mix for sports persons," he said.

BetLion said they hope to run a rewarding programme that will see more persons take up sports as a full-time career.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
These Africans Are on TIME Magazine's Most Influential List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.