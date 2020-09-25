Kenya: Harambee Stars Legend Lands Ambassadorial Role

Former Harambee Stars skipper Musa "Otero" Otieno has signed a partnership deal with gaming firm BetLion to develop grassroots football.

Otieno, who turned out for, among others, Kenya Breweries FC (now Tusker FC) and AFC Leopards before turning professional at Cape Town Santos, also had a stint as Harambee Stars' assistant coach.

Otieno has been selected to be BetLion's social responsibility programme's ambassador after the gaming platform unveiled their plans to develop sports at the grassroots under the "BetLion Streets" programme.

The campaign will involve the gaming company's ambassadors travelling to different locations and awarding a local team in that area with brand new BetLion kit and training equipment in addition to developing their personal skills.

"We have always made a commitment to developing sport in the regions we operate in, the commencement of this ambitious program is a testament to that promise.

"We selected Musa Otieno to lead this programme as he embodies the characteristics anyone who wants to be a career sports person should follow," BetLion's Managing Director, Spencer Okach, said on Thursday.

Otieno said the programme falls in line with what he's been doing, nurturing youth talent.

"I am excited to partner with BetLion in this programme. It's such programmes with the objectives of not only developing one's technical skill, but also interpersonal skills that creates the right mix for sports persons," he said.

BetLion said they hope to run a rewarding programme that will see more persons take up sports as a full-time career.