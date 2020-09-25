Kenya: AK Picks Team for Kip Keino Classic Test Run

24 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Athletics Kenya (AK) has shortlisted 54 athletes for Saturday's dry run ahead of the Kip Keino Classic due October 3 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

AK senior vice president, Paul Mutwii, said the test events will involve 200m, 400m and 800m both men and women and 4x 400m mixed relay races.

Also on the card are men and women's long jump competitions that AK will use to test equipment and general preparedness ahead of the World Athletics Continental Tour event.

"Our electronic timing machines have to be tested considering that some of the gadgets were sent to Belgium for calibration and are back. We need to see if they are in order," said Mutwii, who is also AK's Director for Competition.

The team

200m

Men:- Dan Kiviasi (Prisons, Matthew Matayo (KDF), Mark Otieno (Eastern), Samuel Chege (KDF), Esbon Ochieng (Prisons), Peter Mwai (Police), Walter Moenga (KDF).

Women:- Maximilla Imali (Police), Monica Zephania (Police), Naomi Kiplagat (KDF), Queenecter Kisembe( KDF), Damaris Akoth (Prisons), Susan Nyambura (Prisons), Caroline Mwende (KDF), Gladys Mumbe (Southern).

400m

Men:- Joseph Poghisio (KDF), William Rayian (Police), Jared Momanyi (KDF), Stanley Kieti (Police), Emmanuel Mutua (Southern), David Sanayek (Prisons), Joseph Sanare (KWS), Benson Lekishon (Eastern).

Women:-Linda Kageha (Nyanza South), Gladys Musyoki (Police0, Maureen Thomas (Nyanza South), Everngeline Makena (Eastern), Tabitha Mogina (KDF), Elizabeth Katugwa (Police), Jacinta Shikanda (Police), Veronica Mutua (Police)

800m

Men- Timothy Sein(Police), Stephen Mosindet (Nairobi), Evans Polonet (Ngong), Robert Kimutai (KDF), Moses Kipkemboi (KDF), Nickson Chepkeing (KDF), Amos Ndote (Southern), James Kimeu (Southern).

Women- Eglay Nalianya (Police), Mary Moraa (Nyanza South), Sylvia Chesebe (Prisons), Glorious Jepchumba (Police), Josephine Musau (Prisons), Christine Ndanu (Southern), Victoria Kalondu (Southern), Regina Wambui (Nairobi).

Long jump

Men:- Bethwell Kiplagat (KDF), Philip Mwendwa (KDF), Tera Langat (Prisons)

Women:- Priscilla Tabunda (KDF), Ivyn Chepkemoi (Prisons0, Regina Mulatya (Prisons)

