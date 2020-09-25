Guinea: Overcoming Covid-19 At 99 Years Old in Guinea

WHO Afro
When Bagama Guehara walked out of Donka Hospital in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, on 7 July this year, leaning on a walking stick for support, she was met with rapturous applause from the medical staff and fellow patients. At 99, Guehara is the oldest person to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Guinea since the country’s first positive case was detected on 13 March.
24 September 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Conakry — When Bagama Guehara walked out of Donka Hospital in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on 7 July this year, leaning on a walking stick for support, she was met with a rapturous applause from the medical staff and fellow patients.

At 99, Guehara is the oldest person to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Guinea since the country's first positive case was detected on 13 March. Guinea has since recorded 10 344 infections and 65 deaths. The highest case fatality rate has been in patients over 60 years old, which made Guehara's recovery all the more significant.

"My family were very worried because of my age," she says. "They didn't think I would be able to survive. But I overcame my fears and kept my hopes up because the doctors took good care of me and reassured me."

Guehara's symptoms had started with a dry cough. Though she had initially thought little of it, she had taken the precaution of calling her daughter, who is a doctor, and who immediately sent a medical team to take her mother to hospital. Guehara tested positive for COVID-19 on the 18 June.

She was put on a ventilator for her first several days in the hospital, increasing the levels of oxygen in her blood from a worrying 75% back to a healthy 90%. From then on, she was closely monitored by the hospital's medical team for almost three weeks, until her follow-up test came back negative and she was told she could leave the facility and return home.

"Everyone thinks it is a miracle," Guehara says. "In the hospital, when other patients saw me walking out of the ward, it gave them hope that they would also recover."

In the weeks since Guehara was discharged, Guinea has rapidly scaled up testing, carrying out around 1000 tests per day since 20 July. The country has also reopened commercial air travel in a bid to help resuscitate its economy.

But Guehara cautions that her fellow citizens must not become complacent and should continue to follow basic public health measures such as good hand hygiene and social distancing. "COVID-19 is very real," she says. "It can affect anyone. Everyone has to play their part."

Read the original article on WHO.

More on This
WHO Urges Caution Over Covid-19 'Infodemic', Misinformation
Safeguard Health Workers to Protect Patients, WHO Urges
Covid-19 Genome Sequencing Laboratory Network Launches in Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa Aims to Assert Position on UN Reforms at UNGA 75
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.