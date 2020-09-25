Namibia: Geingob Urges US to Lift Sanctions Imposed On Zimbabwe, Cuba

In his address to the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the President HE Dr. Hage Geingob called on the United States of American to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and Cuba.

In respect to Zimbabwe, Geingob said while Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been pursuing reforms that will enable the people of Zimbabwe to get on a path of sustainable development and peace, the continued sanctions undermine those efforts.

"In support of the pursuit of economic development, unity and prosperity for the sister country of Zimbabwe, I once again call on the lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe," Geingob said.

Geingob equally raised concern over the continuation of the extraterritorial economic, financial and commercial embargo imposed Cuba.

"In the spirit of creating a more just, peaceful and caring world in which we foster peaceful and harmonious coexistence amongst all nations, Namibia looks forward to the day when relations between the United States of America and Cuba will be restored fully," Geingob said.

The President further urged countries embrace one another and pull together in the spirit of multilateralism, in the interest of defeating Covid-19, in the interest of achieving the SDGs and in the interest of safeguarding global peace and the human dignity of every man, woman and child in the world.