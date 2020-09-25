Namibia: National eSports Finals Slated for Saturday - Gamers to Battle It Out in PEs and Tekken7

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday.

The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 on Saturday at APS Guesthouse in Windhoek and everyone is invited to come and support the local esports athletes.

According to the organisers the event is based on invitation only and local esports athletes in these PlayStation4 titles will be playing out for a position on the Namibian Esports team.

The two athletes selected from the finals in eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 to be on the Namibian Esports Team will go on to represent Namibia against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation's (IESF's) Esports World Championship.

Meanwhile results from the second qualifier held on 19 September are as follows:

Tekken7:

1st place: Freddy "Zubscop" Mazila

2nd place: Flip "Zaraki" de Bruyn

3rd place: Matias "Kandali" Fillemon

eFootball PES2020:

1st place: Edan "Fluffy" Farmer

2nd place: Fernando "Nanjaros" De Sousa

3rd place: Freddy "Zubscop" Mazila.

Caption: left to right: Matias Fillemon, Flip de Bruyn, Fernando de Sousa, Freddy Mazila, Edan Farmer, Salomé de Bruyn.