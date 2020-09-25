Namibia: National eSports Finals Slated for Saturday - Gamers to Battle It Out in PEs and Tekken7

24 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will host the 2020 National Finals for eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 on Saturday.

The competition is scheduled to start at 10:00 on Saturday at APS Guesthouse in Windhoek and everyone is invited to come and support the local esports athletes.

According to the organisers the event is based on invitation only and local esports athletes in these PlayStation4 titles will be playing out for a position on the Namibian Esports team.

The two athletes selected from the finals in eFootball PES2020 and Tekken7 to be on the Namibian Esports Team will go on to represent Namibia against South Africa in the online regional competitions of the International Esports Federation's (IESF's) Esports World Championship.

Meanwhile results from the second qualifier held on 19 September are as follows:

Tekken7:

1st place: Freddy "Zubscop" Mazila

2nd place: Flip "Zaraki" de Bruyn

3rd place: Matias "Kandali" Fillemon

eFootball PES2020:

1st place: Edan "Fluffy" Farmer

2nd place: Fernando "Nanjaros" De Sousa

3rd place: Freddy "Zubscop" Mazila.

Caption: left to right: Matias Fillemon, Flip de Bruyn, Fernando de Sousa, Freddy Mazila, Edan Farmer, Salomé de Bruyn.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.