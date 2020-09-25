Nigeria: 30 Injured, 23 Buildings, 15 Vehicles Destroyed in Lagos Explosion - Officials

24 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said 30 persons were injured in the explosion which occurred at Iju Ishaga on Thursday while houses and vehicles were also destroyed in the explosion.

Giving update on the incident, Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA said the explosion was caused by a tanker conveying gas.

"It was confirmed that a 30 ton LPG Tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd was involved in an explosion which destroyed several vehicles, X and Y Event Center and a Plank Market in the above mentioned axis.

"The responders discovered that a compromised seal device by the truck driver had led to gradual leakages which then ignited when the tyres burst," he said.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, also said the fire was totally extinguished around 6:27 p.m.

There has been no death recorded in the incident.

The agency revealed that the 30 wounded persons consist of 20 adult males and 10 adult females.

"A total number of 15 vehicles and 23 buildings were also affected, which includes an event centre, a church, residential and commercial buildings," the official added.

Mr Nosa said, "dampening exercise is ongoing at the scene."

