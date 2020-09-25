Mozambique: MDM Accuses Frelimo of Sabotage

J Beck/Deutsche Welle
Mayor of Beira Daviz Simango (file photo)
24 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The leader of the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) and mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango, has accused the ruling Frelimo Party of sabotaging the MDM's political work.

Interviewed by the German agency DW Africa, Simango said Frelimo has effectively banned the MDM from holding meetings in the southern city of Inhambane.

The MDM had wanted to hold a meeting in Inhambane on 20 September (last Saturday), but none of the hotels or other places with meeting rooms agreed to hire their premises out to the MDM. In one case, the MDM even paid the room hire, but then the owners of the establishment cancelled the event, telling the MDM they had been threatened "by the ruling political elite".

"I was shocked by this disgrace in Inhambane," said Simango. "I didn't understand how a political party which claims to be governing the country could coerce a business into not allowing the MDM to meet, even after it had received the money, using the allegation that it had been threatened".

One room did become available for the MDM, Simango added, but the price was inflated to seven times more than the normal charge for hiring a room.

Simango recalled that during the campaign for the 2019 general elections, MDM motorcades were obstructed on several occasions by Frelimo members and supporters. There can be no doubt about this, since the illegal behaviour of the Frelimo supporters was witnessed by reporters, including AIM.

The situation in Inhambane, said Simango, shows that "political intolerance" is continuing in Mozambique.

Simango was also concerned at the attacks in the central provinces of Manica and Sofala waged by the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta". He asked the government to begin negotiations with the Junta, and "to sit at the same table so that the fighters can feel integrated".

But the government has already negotiated a peace agreement with Renamo, signed in August 2019 by President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade. It can hardly be expected to tear that agreement up just because some ex-Renamo fighters call Momade "a traitor" and refuse to surrender their weapons.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.