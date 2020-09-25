Malawi: Cdedi Commends Selection of New Board Directors

Blantyre — The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for appointing parastatals boards, 90 days after their dissolution.

CDEDI through its Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa, made the remarks following the announcement of new board directors by government.

Government Wednesday night released the long awaited list of board directors of 67 parastatal organizations in a statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Zangazanga Chikhosi.

Namiwa urged the appointees to serve the interest of Malawians and ensure that there is transparency and accountability with parastatal organisation they're serving.

"The appointees should serve Malawians diligently and at the same time they should respect the existing laws and regulations governing specific institutions they have been assigned to serve.

"We have seen a combination of competence or expertise and reward for patronage and we have also seen some respected public intellectuals and patriotic professionals making it into the boards," Namiwa said, adding that this gives some hope and confidence.

The president has among others appointed Dennis Kalekeni as chair for National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and Marshall Chilenga, Rev. Fletcher Kaiya and Reverend Father Emmanuel Chikaya as NFRA board members.

The Roads Authority is now chaired by Joe Ching'ani with Byson Mpando as vice chairperson and members include politician Ceasar Fatch, Patrick Khambadza, Evance Kadandiyani, Lameck Msamange, Francis Gondwe, Abdul Khan and Inkosi Mmbelwa V.

The FDH Financial Holdings chairman, Noel Nkulichi chairs Malawi Posts Corporation while Prof. Jack Wirima heads University of Malawi board as Sam Kakhobwe chairs the Higher Education Students loans board.