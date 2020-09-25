Namibia: Covid-19 Disrupts Delivery to Navachab

24 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

QKR Navachab gold mine managing director George Botshiwe says the Covid-19 onset had disrupted the delivery of their equipment and fleet.

He made these revelations yesterday at the inauguration of the mine's quarantine facility.

Botshiwe said they had started receiving the first batch of new machines and are now busy setting up to ramp up mining activities.

While other businesses are reducing overheads, Botshiwe said Navachab has been on a recruitment drive this year and recruited nearly a 100 staff with more recruitment planned next year.

Botshiwe added that the mine's financial position had improved since 2018 when it found itself with liquidity problems and negative cash flow which threatened the sustainability of the operation.

"We are working on further strategic projects namely the expansion of the processing plant at a cost of over N$400 million and the possible development of underground mine at a cost of over N$500 million.

"This strategic project has the potential to increase the production of Navachab mine by between 40%-50% and increase the lifespan of the mine to 20 years," he said.

According to Botshiwe the mine is now in a position to finance these projects with its own funds, adding that the mine is in the process of buying mining equipment worth over N$600 million.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

