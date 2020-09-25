Namibia: Govt to Strengthen National Symbol Rules

24 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE government is set to review and strengthen the guidelines on the prevention of the abuse of national symbols.

Adherence to the guidelines would be enforced.

Giving an update on Cabinet decisions today [Thursday], minister of information and communication technology Peya Mushelenga said the ministries of justice and safety and security, in collaboration with the attorney general's office, have been directed to conduct this review.

The review forms part of the five-year National Strategic Framework on the Nationhood and National Pride (NNP) programme and its implementation plan.

In line with the programme, the government also wants the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management to introduce a training programme for civil servants on NNP, focusing on what it means to be Namibian.

Meanwhile, the information and communication technology ministry will monitor the impact of the programme and provide Cabinet with feedback.

The government is considering establishing a Brand Council for Namibia (Brand Namibia), which would be mandated to conduct activities on nation branding and creating a positive image of the country.

Moreover, the government aims to incorporate the NNP in the National Development Plans.

