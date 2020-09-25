Nigeria: 36 Communities Ravaged By Flood in Niger

25 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Minna — About 36 communities in Lapai Local government area of Niger State have been flooded, with houses, farm valuables and livestock worth millions of naira washed away.

The affected people are currently leaving in camps and with relatives in Muye, Bina, Cheku, Kuchi, Yelwa and Dagbaje - Woro respectively.

According to the National Kakanda Development Association (NKADA) which raised an alarm over the incident, no life was lost.

President of the association, Alhaji Ismaila Ayuba and General Secretary, Umar Apataku, lamented that they are in dire need of food, shelter and medical care, noting that many houses were destroyed in villages such as Ebwa, Apataku, Arah and Kuchi among many others.

"We are deeply in pains as our herds of cattle, rice farms, maize and cassava crops have been completely destroyed," they lamented.

In same vein, the association has written to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of the state reminding him of the proposed resettlement of flood affected Kakanda communities of Lapai Local Government.

"We appeal to our listening governor to resettle the affected communities on the sites identified in Kolu and Madalla of Lapai LGA of Niger State.

"The resettlement, if achieved will bring lasting solution to flood disaster in the area," they said.

