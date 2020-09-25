Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Murenzi Named President of Interim Committee

24 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

ABDALLAH Murenzi has been appointed as President of the 'normalisation' interim committee for a period of 30 days, Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) announced on Wednesday.

Murenzi, who was also the club's president during their 2012/13 league title-winning campaign, will have Thadée Twagirayezu and Hilaire Nyirihirwe as his deputies.

The handover between the dismissed committee, led by Sadate Munyakazi, and the incoming leadership team takes place on Thursday, September 24.

RGB has warned that if the interim committee fails to bring stability within the one-month timeframe, the club risks a temporary suspension as stipulates Article 32 of the statute governing non-governmental organisations in Rwanda.

