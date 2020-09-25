Rwanda: Koica Donates Rwf486 Million to Youth Affected By Covid-19

24 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) disbursed $500,000 (around Rwf486 million) to supporting youths affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund is part of the $8,000,000 agreement signed last year between the Ministry of Youth and Culture, UNDP and UNFPA, which was to support the scaling-up of the YouthConnekt initiative in Rwanda through a 4-year programme (2019-2022).

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected many youths and their occupations, $500,000 of the fund will be disbursed to support youth recover from the pandemic's adverse effects and ensure continuity of their businesses.

The fund will be channeled to the Ministry of Youth and Culture's youth resilience plan aimed at supporting youths impacted by Covid-19.

The resilience plan was initiated following a nation-wide rapid impact assessment conducted in May among 2,600 young entrepreneurs, youth working in the creative industry and employed ones to know how they were affected by Covid-19.

The plan seeks to address their identified challenges, particularly job sustainability and business continuity and help them take advantage of the new rising opportunities.

Other contributions by KOICA to contain Covid-19 and its impacts

KOICA has been contributing to the implementation of several activities aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and reducing the impact of this crisis on thousands of young men and women.

The activities among others include the establishment of handwashing stations among all national youth centres for health prevention measures in order to respond to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and other contagious diseases.

KOICA also provided technical and financial support to 100 young innovators who have been developing solutions to respond to COVID19 as well as to more than 120 existing young entrepreneurs whose businesses have been affected by COVID-19.

