Somalia: New Premier Meets Fierce Government Critic and Wadajir Party Leader Abdishakur

24 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia's new prime minister Mohamed Hassan Roble on Thursday held talks with Wadajir party leader in one of the progressive incidents in which could change fortunes in Somalia's internal fragile politics, which have deteriorated in recent months.

The surprise meeting at the prime minister's office in the capital Mogadishu ended with the two discussing current government holding free, fair and timely election.

"I held an hour-long meeting with Prime Minister Roble today. The meeting happened at the invitation of the prime minister. Our discussion specifically focused on the need to ensure the upcoming election timely, free and fair," said Wdajir party chairman Abdirahman Abdishakur.

He added "I thank the prime minister for his reassurance that he has no interest in term extension and that he will spare no effort in ensuring the election is held on time and that he would try to be fair to all. I would also like to thank Hon Abtidon Yare, who facilitated the meeting.

It is the first time in three and a half the firce and critic Wadajir chairperson stepped in the villa Somalia compound after he was arrested in 2017.

Earlier today prime minister roble held meeting with the speaker of the Somali parliament, Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdurahman and his deputy.

" I had an important and fruitful meeting tonight with the Speaker and First Deputy Speaker of the House of the lower house of the Parliament of the Somali Republic," said PM Roble in a statement

