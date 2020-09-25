Gambia: Ten New Covid-19 Cases Registered, No New Death

24 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia registered ten new positive cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand five hundred and fifty-two.

The newly confirmed casas represented 4.8% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 49 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered.

Two posthumously collected samples tested negative for COVID-19.The Gambia currently has sixty-seven persons under quarantine, one thousand four hundred and thirty active cases and ten COVID-19 related deaths.

This is the 152nd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said two hundred and two new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said ten new tests returned undetermined.

"One new patient recovered and got discharged. Sixty-seven new people were taken into quarantine while one was discharged," he said.

Director Njai said the newly quarantined individuals are Gambian military personnel who just returned from the restive Sudanese region of Darfur.

The bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and the individuals are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

