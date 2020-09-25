Africa: Over 200,000 Active Covid-19 Cases Across Cntinent After 13.3 Million Tests

World Health Organisation
WHO calls for equitable access to future COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.
24 September 2020
allAfrica.com

As of September 25, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,437,576. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 34,706, and recoveries 1,184,963. 217,905 cases are currently active and 13,371,886 tests have been performed.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 667,049, with deaths numbering 16,283. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (102,513 cases), Morocco (110,099), Ethiopia (71,687), Nigeria (57,849) and Algeria (50,579).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica clickable map with per-country numbers.

Visit the AllAfrica Coronavirus section for more coverage from across the continent. Also see Africa Centres for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization Africa, and African Arguments.

