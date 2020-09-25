West Africa: United States Announces Nearly $152 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance in the Central Sahel Countries of Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Mauritania

P. Lorgerie/Deutsche Welle
Malian protests in support of the coup leaders.
24 September 2020
United States Agency for International Development (Washington, DC)
press release

Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa

Office of Press Relations

Email: press@usaid.gov

The United States announced nearly $152 million in new humanitarian assistance for the Central Sahel Republics of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, which are dealing with mass population displacements and food-insecurity because of ongoing conflict in the region. Today's announcement includes more than $85 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and nearly $67 million from the U.S. Department of State.

With this new funding, the U.S. Government is providing life-saving aid to internally displaced people, refugees, and the communities that generously host them. This humanitarian assistance includes emergency food; emergency shelter; access to primary health care, vital medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and drinking water; support for livelihoods; and urgent protection interventions.

In addition, the U.S. Government is working with our non-governmental and United Nations partners and other international organizations to improve water infrastructure within displacement camps, provide hygiene kits, and ensure people have access to proper latrines. Because women and children are often the most vulnerable people during conflicts, the U.S. Government also is funding nutrition assistance aimed at ensuring children under five years of age have enough food to stay healthy and safe.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance in the Central Sahel, and remains committed to helping people affected by the ongoing conflicts in the region. We urge other nations to do the same.

Read the original article on USAID.

More on This
Mali Junta Taps Ex-Defence Minister As Interim President
Shaping Peace Together in the Age of Covid-19
Mali's Junta Settles for 18-Month Transitional Govt
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States Agency for International Development. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: USAID

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.