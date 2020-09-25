Somalia: Alshabab Executes Man for 'Witchcraft' in Somalia

24 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The militant group Al-Shabaab has executed a man in Jilib town, middle Shabelle region.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group said it publicly executed Ahmed Kusane Hassan by a firing squad at an open area after he admitted of 'practising witchcraft'

The group also said the man was tried by an Alshabab judge before he was tied to pole in an open field and executed the man.

In areas under its control Ashabab has carried out numerous executions, floggings and amputations after summary trials imputations from cases ranging from spying to theft.

The militants who are fighting to overthrow the UN-backed fragile government previously executed members accused of spying for the Somali government, US and AMISOM.

