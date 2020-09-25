Sudan: Sit-Ins in Northern State to Remove 'Symbols of Al Bashir Regime'

El Golid / El Borgeig / Khartoum / Murnei — Members of the public in El Golid locality in Sudan's Northern State entered an open sit-in yesterday to join the protest in El Borgeig locality, which has entered its fourth day. Both sit-ins demand dismissing the symbols of the deposed Al Bashir regime.

Leading member of the Forces for Freedom and Change in El Borgeig, calling himself Suheib 'Kerma', told Radio Dabanga that the Resistance Committees in El Golid locality on Wednesday also entered an open sit-in, refusing to appoint executives in the locality who have ties to the former regime.

The activist also indicated that the sit-in in Kerma in El Borgeig locality continued into its fourth day on Wednesday. The Resistance Committees hosted in an open forum yesterday in which the representatives of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Coordination in the locality clarified the reasons for the freezing of their activities.

The FFC suspended its activities for several reasons, on top of which are the mismanagement and corruption committed by the local authorities and FFC Coordination at the state level.

Montasir El Misbah, member of the El Borgeig FFC Coordination told Radio Dabanga that in the coordination they froze their activities in conjunction with the sit-in of the Resistance Committees in the locality due to the violations of the executive authorities in the local authorities in the important decisions this is in addition to the violations that are carried out by the Coordination of the Forces of Freedom and Change at the state level.

He said that some decisions were made by the Northern State FFC Coordination at the state level without consulting them. El Misbah pledged to freeze their activities on finding radical solutions to all these problems.

Khartoum bus station strike

In the capital, Khartoum, the employees of the Land Port bus station to the states in continued 16 days of protest against low wages and the deteriorating work environment.

In a memorandum addressed to the Governor of Khartoum, the Land Port Staff Committee called for reviewing health insurance deductions and addressing distortions of the salary structure that do not take into account years of service or job grades.

The memorandum demanded that young people be given the opportunity to be in the decision-making centre.

Local reporters in Khartoum interview a protesting Land Port employee (Social media)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government should decide whether the Land Port continues to be arranged by the private sector, or it should be public sector.

The employees announced their refusal to link the salary adjustment with an increase in the price of the bus tickets, and the memo confirmed the continuation of the strike until the demands are met.

Murnei

The protesters in Murnei in West Darfur lifted their sit-in yesterday evening, Wednesday, which lasted for three days, after the commitment of the governor of West Darfur, Mohamed Ed Doma, who visited Murnei, to implement their demands for the arrest of those accused of killing two farmers and securing the agricultural season.

One of the protesters said that the governor announced, during his address to the protesters in the sit-in square in Murnei on Tuesday evening, the immediate dismissal of the Murnei police chief and a number of police and intelligence personnel, and the arrest of the accused of killing farmers, and he also committed to providing three vehicles to secure the agricultural season.

She explained that the protesters made sure that the accused of killing the two people were detained by sending a committee formed for this purpose, and then they voluntarily lifted the sit-in and removed the roadblocks from the road between El Geneina and Zalingei.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.