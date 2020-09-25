Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Competition Pushed Forward

The race which was initially scheduled to take place from October 6 to 11, 2020 will now take place from November 18 to 22, 2020.

The 20th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race has been postponed. The competition which was initially scheduled to take place from October 6 to 11, 2020 has been pushed forward to November 18 to 22, 2020. The information is contained in a letter addressed to the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME) by the President of the International Cyclist Union David L'Appartient.

According to the letter the reason for the postponement is due to the non-payment of bills of previous competitions and the strict barrier measures put in place by the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The head of the Communication Unit of the cycling federation, Jean Baptiste Biaye said the UCI is monitoring attentively what is going on in Cameroon and they are aware of the fact that the measures put in place by government have not yet been relaxed. He said the UCI has postponed the date to enable Cameroon better prepare and organise the competition in November. Concerning the taxes of the previous editions, he explained that Cameroon had already paid the bills in the UCI the sum of FCFA 5 million which was due to the postponement of previous competitions notably the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon, Grand Prix Chantal Biya for the past years.

It should be recalled that Cameroon is preparing the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race. Besides, the UCI in the letter to the Cameroon Cycling Federation states that the organisation of the competition already belongs to another season which is 2021. But Cameroon has been given a chance to still organise the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race for the 2021 season and to still organise the next edition in October 2021. By implication, the UCI has given Cameroon the possibility to organise the same competition in one season, that of 2021. It should be recalled that the taxes which Cameroon pays are registration fees in the different competitions of the UCI. Cameroon has two competitions in the UCI. These are the Tour of Cameroon and Chantal Biya International Cycling Race.