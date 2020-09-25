Cameroon: Government Action - Management of Public Funds Explained

The Supreme State Audit Office in a conference during the ongoing 9th edition of the Fair on Government Action in Yaounde on September 23, 2020 stated its mission.

Participants in the ongoing 9th Edition of the Fair on Government Action (SAGO 2020) better understand the mission of the Supreme State Audit Office (CONSUPE) in the management of public finances, fighting against corruption and misappropriation of public finances.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit Office, Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam on September 23, 2020 chaired a conference at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, venue of SAGO 2020 on the theme, "Role of the Supreme State Audit in the management of public funds." Focus on the conference translated through different presentations was on the role of the Supreme State Audit institution in prevention of corruption, audit of the management of the public funds and support.

Speaking as she opened the conference, Minister Mbah Acha Rose Fomundam said the presence of CONSUPE was to inform, sensitise and educate the public on its role. "We are here to educate vote holders, managers on what they need to do so that there will be no managerial flaws, no corruption, no misappropriation, so that by the time CONSUPE comes out as an external auditor to audit the vote holders, managers and everyone who is involved in the management of public finances, they will discover that there are no faults and even if there are any, they will be minimal," she explained. The Minister further said that even though CONSUPE is the State Gendarme in finance management, it also has the role to try to prevent acts of corruption so that by the time its teams are on the field, they will find out that no much financial damage and loss would have been caused to the State.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The theme of the conference, the Minister said, was chosen to enable the public know the mission of CONSUPE in the fight against corruption and misappropriation of public finances. It was for this reason that Minister Mbah Acha Rose invited the public to denounce cases of corruption and misappropriation of public funds. She cited the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, enactment of the Law to Institute the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities as well as the regional councils that will soon go operational after the December 6, 2020 election. For these reasons, she said, it was important that CONSUPE assists government in the various reforms and equip local elected officials with management tools with the ultimate goal to improve living conditions.