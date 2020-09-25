South Sudan: United States Announces Nearly $108 Million in New Humanitarian Assistance to Help the People of South Sudan

Statement by USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa

Today, the United States announced nearly $108 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of the Republic of South Sudan. This new funding brings U.S. humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan to nearly $907 million since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2020, including more than $64 million in supplemental humanitarian aid to respond to the pandemic of COVID-19 in the region.

Heavy rains and flooding, fighting between various armed groups, food-insecurity, a deteriorating economic situation, and the COVID-19 pandemic have compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan. With this new funding, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide emergency food assistance to millions of South Sudanese.

Since the start of the current crisis in South Sudan in December 2013, the U.S. Government has been funding health care, access to clean water and sanitation, assistance to the survivors of gender-based violence, and support for the transport of humanitarian workers and relief supplies. USAID's humanitarian food assistance alone reaches more than 1.3 million South Sudanese each month.

The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in South Sudan, and continues to stand with the South Sudanese people. We appreciate all donors who have stepped up with funding and continue to encourage others to increase their efforts to help meet the growing needs in the country.

