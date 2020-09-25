Sudan: CIPF Denies Formation of Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Society

Khartoum — The Council of International People's Friendship (CIPF) announced that it has not begun forming a Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Society.

The Councilaffirmed tthat what had been cited in the announcement that was carried out by some press, media and websites have nothing to do with the Council and that the Council has not called for holding a press conference on this affair.

An official source at CIPF added that the Council has nothing to do with what stated in the announcement and that no deliberations at level of the Council's general secretariat, circles or its components and branches took place over formation of such society.

The source added that the Council distances itself from the outcome of the announcement and the arrangements and decisions that resulted in from the press conference