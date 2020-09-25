Sudan: CIPF Denies Formation of Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Society

24 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of International People's Friendship (CIPF) announced that it has not begun forming a Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Society.

The Councilaffirmed tthat what had been cited in the announcement that was carried out by some press, media and websites have nothing to do with the Council and that the Council has not called for holding a press conference on this affair.

An official source at CIPF added that the Council has nothing to do with what stated in the announcement and that no deliberations at level of the Council's general secretariat, circles or its components and branches took place over formation of such society.

The source added that the Council distances itself from the outcome of the announcement and the arrangements and decisions that resulted in from the press conference

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.