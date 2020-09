Khartoum — The Committee for Removal of Empowerment, Combating Corruption and Recovering of Public Funds issued decision No. 344 forming a committee for dismantling of June 30, 1989 regime and recovering of public funds in Khartoum State.

The committee is headed by the Governor of Khartoum State with others as members.

It is mandated to recommend dissolving any political, partisan, security or economic organization belonging to June 30, 1989 regime.