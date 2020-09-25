Tanzania: Shein - Cause Chaos Face Govt Wrath in Zanzibar

25 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has warned individuals bent on inciting violence in Zanzibar that his government will not hesitate to take legal measures against them.

The Zanzibar president issued the warning while inaugurating a new building named 'Sheikh Thabit Kombo', at Michenzani area in Zanzibar, where the new city centre is being developed.

Dr Shein said it is important that all people regardless of class and religion observe laws of the land and respect one another, especially during the election period, or risk being charged in Court.

He strongly warned such perpetrators of violence that his government will not have mercy on anyone caught taking the law for granted and causing mayhem in the Island.

The warning comes after last Tuesday attack on three people in Pemba Island, after attending early morning prayers from a Mosque only to be assaulted. Police linked the incident to unnecessary political hatred as investigations are still ongoing.

"The government is not asleep, and will never sleep. Security forces are on high alert because any troublemaking will not be tolerated. We want peaceful campaigns and elections," Dr Shein said, while launching the 9bn/- five storey building owned by Chama Cha Mapidunzi (CCM) youth wing, at Muembekisonge leisure centre (Kisonge Maskani).

However, he thanked the youths at Kisonge for accepting the investment project funded by the 'Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) that has also financed other government projects aimed at sustaining business activities in the area, including leasing apartments for trade.

In a related development, Dr Shein asked the citizens and private sector to work as a team in order to promote trade and investment activities in the Island.

Presiding over, the Minster for Finance and Planning Mr Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa hailed ZSSF for partnering in developing local projects for the benefit of the communities.

On his part, CCM sponsors/ guarantors Council Deputy Chairman, Pandu Ameir Kificho at the gathering said: "Our party takes the issue of self-independence finance serious. We have to develop our own projects to survive as a strong party in the country."

