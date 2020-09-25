Tanzania: Trust Artisanal Miners in Loan Repayment - PS

25 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Geita

THE government has assured banks of getting back the money loaned to artisanal miners.

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Minerals, Prof Simon Msanjila, said it was not the time for the banks to worry about loan repayment after lending smallscale miners.

"I can confidently say the mining sector is commanding significant financial returns," he said during a local content forum organised as part of the ongoing Geita International Mining Machinery, Technology and Investment Exhibition.

The total revenue collection in the mining sector has risen to 256bn/- from 53.6bn/- in 2014. He said the mining sector's share contribution to the national coffer had significantly increased from 3.0bn/- in 2014 to 26bn/-.

The PS said all transactions of small-scale miners could be easily traced and information was available for verification and lead to design a better loan system for them.

"Reforms in the legal framework have helped to establish mineral markets that have, therefore, increased transparency and revenue collection," he said.

Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel noted that direct support to artisanal miners helped to benefit a large population in the community.

"We want 80 per cent of goods and services supplied in mining companies to be sourced from local firms," the RC said.

According to the commissioner, the 4.4tri/- mining sector is still dominated by foreign companies and wants suppliers of goods and services to large gold producing mines to also contribute to social and economic activities through corporate social responsibility.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.