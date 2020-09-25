Tanzania: 'Awareness On Digital Cards Vital'

THE government said awareness needs to be given to football fans on the best means to use the digital cards which gives them access into stadiums to watch live matches.

Lately, people have been complaining that the new system is cumbersome such that it takes long time for the cards to be processed hence requested the concerned authorities to take action.

But, in his reaction, the Director of Sports in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Yusuph Singo said all the raised problems were caused due to lack of awareness from the football fans.

"The use of cards instead of the previously used tickets is being done so as to enable clubs to get enough money which is extracted from the entry charges. "The past system was easy for people to forge tickets which in the end led to the minimal generation of gate collections but now, with the use of the digital cards, no room for forgeries is provided," Singo said.

Again, Singo pointed out that the tendency of many football fans who prefer to process the cards on the match day itself is another bottleneck that need to be addressed very fast.

"For example, during the Simba vs Biashara United game, by Sunday morning, only 1,800 tickets were sold but until the evening, the number of people who entered into the stadium was 11,000 meaning that almost 10,000 fans had bought the tickets from 12:00pm.

"The other thing we have observed is that people are yet to get used to the new system of using cards. The government's aim is to totally erase the past ways of using ordinary receipts due to forgery cases which were then rampant. "Nobody can forge the newly introduced cards because the system is able to reject the forged cards thereby processing cannot be completed," noted Singo.

Again, Singo disclosed that the card producers Data Centre which is owned by the government have established an application whereby customers who have topped up their cards will not be required to go and collect the receipt but rather, they will go straight to where the processing machine is located, process the cards before going inside the venue.

"We have agreed with the Data Centre, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the entire ministry to provide the required education to people on how to use the cards because once it becomes efficient, it will avoid many things like scrambling for tickets by fans," he said.

Responding to a question that they should stop selling the tickets one day before the match to make people purchase them timely, Singo said that would not be a good solution.

"For instance, the last big match between Simba and Young Africans last season, the number of people who entered was 57,700 meaning that 47,000 people bought their tickets on the match day as such, if we decide to stop selling tickets one day before the game, we can lose many people," he underscored.