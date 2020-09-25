Somalia: Turkish Aid Body Supports Somali Hospital With Medical Equipment

24 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Turkey's state aid agency announced that it donated an X-ray machine to Galgaduud hospital in Galmudug state according to a statement on Wednesday.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) said the X-ray machine was donated in Galgadud hospital which provides health care to over 50,000 people in the region.

Aside from donating a medical machine, TIKA has also established 30 orphanage centres across Somalia where orphans live and study.

TIKA has also set up waterwheel projects 20 in Somalia to boost irrigation systems and power output.

The donation is part of TIKA's programs to support access to better healthcare systems in African countries. Recently, TIKA has been on the frontline as a leading donor of essential aid across Africa.

Since 2011, TIKA has taken part in over 150 projects in Somalia.

