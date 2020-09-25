Ghana: Nayiri Honours Augustine Blay As 'Maligu Naa'

25 September 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga has honoured the Secretary to the Vice President, Augustine Blay, and named him the "Maligu Naa" in recognition of his hard work, focus, and dedication to the Vice President and the Country.

The Nayiri said Blay has been supportive of the Vice President and thus, acknowledged his efforts by presenting him with a traditional smock.

The Nayiri also urged him to continue with the good works and support to the vice president.

The presentation took place during the inauguration of the North East Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu on Wednesday.

Blay, who was adorned in the smock and a matching hat, paid homage to the Nayiri and his elders for the recognition.

"I am very grateful to His Royal Highness, the Nayiri for the recognition and presentation," said Blay.

"I was pleasantly surprised and I very much appreciate the recognition by no other than the Nayiri. I am deeply honored and humbled."

Blay dedicated the presentation to the entire staff of the Vice President's Office, adding that his recognition by the Nayiri is an affirmation of the hard work of his colleagues.

"This recognition is a testament to the great work that the whole staff of the Vice President undertakes every day. I dedicate it to all my colleagues; we have all been recognised."

"The vice president is a great leader who has the country at heart. It is therefore a pleasure supporting him and making sure that his office runs smoothly."

"As we celebrate North East today, I should also like to celebrate all the remaining five regions. I thank God for the life of President Nana Addo and the Vice President for making this day possible."

The Vice President inaugurated the North East and Savannah Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu and Damongo on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Here are The Ideal African Countries to Give Birth In
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopia-Djibouti Railway Vows to Reverse Losses

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.